Patriot Gold (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.08

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as low as $0.05. Patriot Gold shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 500 shares.
Patriot Gold Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08.
About Patriot Gold
Patriot Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops natural resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Moss Mine project comprising patented and unpatented mining claims located in Oatman District of Mohave County Arizona; and the Vernal property that consists of 12 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 248 acres in Nevada.
