Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CFO Kenneth Stillwell Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $119,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $120,780.00.

Shares of PEGA opened at $58.44 on Thursday. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.27 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.62 and a 200 day moving average of $57.44.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Pegasystems had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 45.00%. The business had revenue of $330.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Pegasystems by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 633.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PEGA. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

