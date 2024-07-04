Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CEO Karen Boone Sells 14,841 Shares

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) CEO Karen Boone sold 14,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $49,123.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,526.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Peloton Interactive Price Performance
Peloton Interactive stock opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average is $4.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.02. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $9.87.
Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.85 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have issued reports on PTON. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $3.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.09.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PTON
Peloton Interactive Company Profile
Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Peloton Interactive
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.