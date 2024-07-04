Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CEO Karen Boone Sells 14,841 Shares

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) CEO Karen Boone sold 14,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $49,123.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,526.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average is $4.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.02. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $9.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.85 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 3.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 139,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 32,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PTON. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $3.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.09.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

