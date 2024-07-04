Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) EVP Johanna Roberts Sells 600 Shares

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.20, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,162,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Johanna Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.90, for a total transaction of $113,340.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total transaction of $124,446.00.

Shares of PEN opened at $177.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.59 and a 1 year high of $341.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $278.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEN. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Penumbra from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Penumbra from $284.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Penumbra from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Penumbra during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Penumbra by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

