Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Position Cut by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,287,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,919 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.21% of Philip Morris International worth $301,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 307.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $101.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.04. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $104.90. The company has a market cap of $157.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.58.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.56%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.22.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

