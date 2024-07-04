Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,112,762,000 after buying an additional 1,118,746 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,109,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,763,000 after acquiring an additional 146,157 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,117,000 after purchasing an additional 50,070 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $554.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $531.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $511.12. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $554.81.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

