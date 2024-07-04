Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 484 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 1.4% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 858,742 shares of company stock worth $735,573,781. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $898.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $434.34 and a fifty-two week high of $918.50. The stock has a market cap of $853.56 billion, a PE ratio of 132.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $821.29 and a 200-day moving average of $745.62.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,001.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $812.72.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

