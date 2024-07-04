PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 2,156 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,938 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 183.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Banc Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ASB opened at $20.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $322.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,449.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $55,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,449.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $106,553.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,591.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

