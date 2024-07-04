PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE CNO opened at $27.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.04. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.27 and a 12 month high of $29.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.12). CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. CNO Financial Group’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Insider Transactions at CNO Financial Group

In related news, insider Michael E. Mead sold 5,013 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $144,625.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,659.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Michael E. Mead sold 5,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $144,625.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,659.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yvonne K. Franzese sold 15,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $424,343.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,010.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,145. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

