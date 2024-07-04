PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ESAB were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in ESAB by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE raised its position in shares of ESAB by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in ESAB by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ESAB by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in ESAB by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

ESAB opened at $93.34 on Thursday. ESAB Co. has a 1 year low of $61.43 and a 1 year high of $114.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.65.

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $690.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.93 million. ESAB had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 17.59%. ESAB’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ESAB Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.38%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ESAB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.63.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

