PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $157,000 Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 45,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 165,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $34.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $22.17 and a 1-year high of $34.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.26 and its 200-day moving average is $31.63.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.20 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 19.89%. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JHG. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.37.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

