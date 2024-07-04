PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $164,000 Position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,261 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIQ. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,238,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,715,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 831.2% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 77,503 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 69,180 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,289,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 265.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 53,434 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 38,824 shares in the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ AIQ opened at $36.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.10. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $25.39 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s payout ratio is -35.29%.

(Free Report)

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.