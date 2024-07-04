PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $166,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Building & Construction ETF were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco Building & Construction ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKB. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 563.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 10,264 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Building & Construction ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

PKB opened at $66.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.89. Invesco Building & Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $46.67 and a 1-year high of $75.18. The company has a market cap of $279.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.43.

Invesco Building & Construction ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Building & Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Building & Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.