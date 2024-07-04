PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $179,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $97.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.70 and a 200-day moving average of $97.90. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $80.90 and a 1-year high of $102.43.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

