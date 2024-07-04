PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $185,000 Stock Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 4.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 632,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,976,000 after purchasing an additional 24,171 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 425,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,712,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in CareTrust REIT during the third quarter worth $943,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 8.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,211,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,834,000 after purchasing an additional 542,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTRE. Wedbush started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

CareTrust REIT Stock Up 0.2 %

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $25.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 12.80, a current ratio of 12.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.85 and a beta of 1.09.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 223.08%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.