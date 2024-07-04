PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 11,425 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 79.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Adero Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 15,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StockNews.com raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average of $6.87. The stock has a market cap of $914.31 million, a PE ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.61). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $144.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.41 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -81.97%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

