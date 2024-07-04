PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 534 Shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 238.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 149,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 105,022 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,983,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 298,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,508,000 after acquiring an additional 79,870 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,365,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,848,000.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IAT opened at $41.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.24. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 52 week low of $30.46 and a 52 week high of $43.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.25.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.