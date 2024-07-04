PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Camtek were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 574.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in Camtek by 1,436.2% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Camtek by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAMT. Evercore ISI started coverage on Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Northland Capmk lowered Camtek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Camtek from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Camtek in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.63.

Camtek Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ CAMT opened at $129.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 73.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.89 and its 200 day moving average is $86.75. Camtek Ltd. has a twelve month low of $32.86 and a twelve month high of $131.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $97.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.75 million. Camtek had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. Research analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

