PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,276 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMKTA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ingles Markets by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,872,000 after purchasing an additional 23,854 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 257,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,424,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ingles Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,382,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Ingles Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $1,574,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 26.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 74,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 15,383 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $421,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 16,700 shares of company stock worth $1,160,640 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $68.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.68. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $67.10 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.12%.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

