PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 472 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Adient were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adient by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Adient by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Adient by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adient by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Adient by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Adient

In related news, Director Peter Carlin sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $121,582.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Adient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Adient from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Adient from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Adient from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adient has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Adient Price Performance

ADNT opened at $24.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.42. Adient plc has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $46.51.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. Adient had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Recommended Stories

