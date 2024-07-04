PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,385,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 137,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter worth $742,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JBGS stock opened at $15.56 on Thursday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $18.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average is $15.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is -50.36%.

Separately, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

