PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PNM. Barclays upped their target price on PNM Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an in-line rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.40.

PNM Resources Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PNM opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. PNM Resources has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $45.94.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $436.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.00 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,498,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,517,000 after buying an additional 167,395 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 1,332.6% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,551,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,752 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,670,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,136,000 after purchasing an additional 796,077 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 6,084.6% in the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,740,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in PNM Resources by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,587,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,026,000 after purchasing an additional 94,267 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

