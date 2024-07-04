Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Robert W. Baird

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Longbow Research raised shares of Polaris from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Polaris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Polaris from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Polaris from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Polaris

Polaris Stock Performance

Polaris stock opened at $75.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Polaris has a twelve month low of $74.25 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.53.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.63%. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Polaris will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polaris

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 15.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Polaris in the 3rd quarter worth about $342,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 17.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Polaris by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.