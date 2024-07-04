Preto Joseph Del Sells 1,500 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $54,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,071,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $48,585.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $42,765.00.

Sprout Social Stock Down 0.7 %

SPT stock opened at $36.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.68 and a 1-year high of $68.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $96.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.29 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 42.51% and a negative net margin of 19.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research cut Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sprout Social

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 14.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

About Sprout Social

(Get Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.