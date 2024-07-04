Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Insider Kathryn Kulikoski Sells 2,918 Shares

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 2,918 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $157,834.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,040.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $54.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.93. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $62.34.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.68%.

Institutional Trading of Progress Software

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 491,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 19,256 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,356,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 15.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at $307,000.

Several research firms have commented on PRGS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Progress Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PRGS

About Progress Software

(Get Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.