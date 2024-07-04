PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CFO Steven Pantelick Sells 7,846 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 7,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $161,941.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,506 shares in the company, valued at $464,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Steven Pantelick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Steven Pantelick sold 1,225 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $24,377.50.

On Monday, April 8th, Steven Pantelick sold 8,876 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $210,449.96.

PubMatic Stock Performance

Shares of PUBM opened at $20.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.43 and a beta of 1.44. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $25.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. PubMatic had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $66.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in PubMatic by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in PubMatic by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in PubMatic by 9.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 22,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PUBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

