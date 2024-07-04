PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Chairman Amar K. Goel Sells 3,755 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 3,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $77,503.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,194.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
PubMatic Stock Performance
Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $20.67 on Thursday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $25.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day moving average of $19.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.43 and a beta of 1.44.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. PubMatic had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $66.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in PubMatic in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,701,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the third quarter worth $142,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PubMatic by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 436,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after buying an additional 35,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in PubMatic by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PubMatic
PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.
