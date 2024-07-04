PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Given Buy Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PureCycle Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.90.

PCT opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. PureCycle Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.97.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in PureCycle Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 44,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 15,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

