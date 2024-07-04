Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.58 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.53. The consensus estimate for Raymond James’ current full-year earnings is $9.55 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.36 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RJF. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.22.

Raymond James Stock Performance

NYSE:RJF opened at $120.78 on Thursday. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $91.67 and a twelve month high of $131.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.39 and a 200-day moving average of $119.46. The firm has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Raymond James

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 33.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 41.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.5% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 33,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 33,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 89.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $505,095.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,599.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,845,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

