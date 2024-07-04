QITMEER NETWORK Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.57 Million (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. During the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be bought for $0.0174 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $2,378.40 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

QITMEER NETWORK Profile

QITMEER NETWORK launched on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 90,436,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,436,487 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 90,436,487.54 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.0190583 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $1,593.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

