Raymond James Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE)

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aecon Group in a report released on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will earn $1.70 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.50. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aecon Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ARE. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Paradigm Capital boosted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$17.80 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.32.

Aecon Group Stock Performance

TSE:ARE opened at C$14.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.49. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of C$8.42 and a 1-year high of C$17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of C$902.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.04. Aecon Group had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of C$846.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion.

Aecon Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.35%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.