Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. UBS Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $915.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $844.17.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $788.85 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $845.00. The company has a market cap of $117.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $780.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $792.74.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

