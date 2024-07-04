Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $37,000 Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,747,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,961,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,089 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,988,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,463 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,175,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,085,000 after purchasing an additional 914,485 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $3,229,888,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays cut their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim upped their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.07.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.3 %

ABBV stock opened at $163.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $289.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.70 and a 52-week high of $182.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

