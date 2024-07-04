Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $24,338,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1,181.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,174,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,531 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 51,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of PG opened at $163.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $169.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.70 and its 200 day moving average is $159.15. The company has a market capitalization of $386.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.41.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.69%.
Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble
In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. Barclays lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.72.
Read Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.