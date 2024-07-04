Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $24,338,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1,181.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,174,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,531 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 51,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PG opened at $163.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $169.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.70 and its 200 day moving average is $159.15. The company has a market capitalization of $386.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.69%.

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. Barclays lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.72.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

