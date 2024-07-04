Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $28,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.07.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $140.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.22 and its 200-day moving average is $144.98. The stock has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $94.51 and a 52-week high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

