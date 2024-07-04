Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.11 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.10. The consensus estimate for Regal Rexnord’s current full-year earnings is $9.73 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Regal Rexnord’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RRX. Barclays lowered their price target on Regal Rexnord from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James began coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Shares of NYSE RRX opened at $135.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.59. Regal Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $97.18 and a fifty-two week high of $183.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently -291.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRX. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

