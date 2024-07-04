Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Sells $1,190,564.07 in Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total transaction of $1,190,564.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,540,179.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ REGN opened at $1,024.09 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $688.52 and a 12 month high of $1,081.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $112.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $990.15 and its 200 day moving average is $954.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REGN. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,152.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,229.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,027.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.