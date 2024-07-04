REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Director Argeris N. Karabelas Sells 10,000 Shares

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $112,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,193.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

REGENXBIO stock opened at $10.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.69. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.52 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 299.96% and a negative return on equity of 70.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of REGENXBIO

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter worth about $5,268,000. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in REGENXBIO by 21.0% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,551,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,901,000 after buying an additional 790,866 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in REGENXBIO during the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in REGENXBIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,318,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.58.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

