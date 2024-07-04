Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB) Major Shareholder Anderson Wittekind William Sells 60,000 Shares

Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Anderson Wittekind William sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,118,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,371.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Get Renovaro alerts:

Anderson Wittekind William also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 27th, Anderson Wittekind William sold 14,671 shares of Renovaro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $22,006.50.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Anderson Wittekind William sold 20,000 shares of Renovaro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $31,600.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Anderson Wittekind William sold 50,000 shares of Renovaro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $79,000.00.

Renovaro Price Performance

Renovaro stock opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $233.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.56. Renovaro Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $5.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Renovaro

Renovaro ( NASDAQ:RENB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RENB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Renovaro by 904.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,916,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after buying an additional 3,526,565 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Renovaro in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Renovaro during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 71.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renovaro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Renovaro Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and cancer in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes RENB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; RENB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and RENB-HB-01, a gene therapy curative treatment for HBV.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Renovaro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renovaro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.