Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Down 3.4%

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.97 and last traded at $9.04. Approximately 46,156 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,332,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Replimune Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Replimune Group Trading Down 3.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.72 and a current ratio of 10.72.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.04. Research analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Replimune Group

In other Replimune Group news, CEO Sushil Patel sold 20,194 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $130,655.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,730.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Replimune Group news, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 15,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $119,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sushil Patel sold 20,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $130,655.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,730.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,598 shares of company stock worth $712,516. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Replimune Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REPL. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 43,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Replimune Group by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Replimune Group by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

