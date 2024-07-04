Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Skeena Resources Limited’s FY2026 Earnings (TSE:SKE)

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Clarus Securities issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Skeena Resources in a report released on Tuesday, July 2nd. Clarus Securities analyst V. Arora forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Skeena Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Skeena Resources’ FY2027 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SKE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources from C$14.75 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skeena Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.67.

Skeena Resources Stock Up 2.6 %

TSE SKE opened at C$7.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00. Skeena Resources has a 1-year low of C$4.20 and a 1-year high of C$7.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.12. The company has a market cap of C$709.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.68.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.24).

Insider Transactions at Skeena Resources

In related news, Senior Officer Randy Reichert sold 53,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$334,476.90. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

