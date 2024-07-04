Reuben S. Leibowitz Acquires 486 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stock

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,259,500.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Price Performance

SPG stock opened at $148.26 on Thursday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.11 and a 52-week high of $157.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The stock has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.79.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Argus raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on Simon Property Group

Institutional Trading of Simon Property Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.