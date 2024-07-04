Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Stock Position Decreased by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lessened its holdings in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 34.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Revvity were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,593,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,112,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,039,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,688,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter worth about $15,213,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RVTY opened at $102.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.17 and a 200-day moving average of $106.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.05. Revvity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.50 and a twelve month high of $131.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Revvity had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Several research firms have commented on RVTY. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Revvity from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Revvity in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Revvity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.69.

In related news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $441,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,075,974. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

