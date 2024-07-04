River Street Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

River Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Fox Hill Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 6,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.66.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $125,126.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,623,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $127,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,043.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $125,126.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,623,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,788 shares of company stock worth $21,143,403. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $185.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.35 and a fifty-two week high of $186.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

