Robert A. Rubin Sells 2,342 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Stock

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $87,661.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,425.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

WTRG stock opened at $36.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.83. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $43.26.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $612.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.44 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 8.62%. Research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 206.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 59.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 23.9% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 20,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 354,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,001,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 47,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Stories

