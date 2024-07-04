Robert Muraro Sells 9,900 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Stock

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $1,290,069.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,361,584.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Muraro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 26th, Robert Muraro sold 100 shares of Targa Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $13,000.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $1,200,800.00.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $133.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.27. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $74.95 and a 1 year high of $133.78.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.13). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 61.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.08.

Institutional Trading of Targa Resources

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 45.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 15.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Targa Resources by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 11,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

