Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stake Reduced by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning decreased its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,213 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth $84,165,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,205,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,012 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,297,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,986 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,261,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,732,000 after buying an additional 2,459,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,936,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,087,000 after buying an additional 2,101,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HOOD shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.77.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In related news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 121,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $2,622,118.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 121,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $2,622,118.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $222,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 854,995 shares in the company, valued at $15,244,560.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,231,733 shares of company stock valued at $23,852,641 over the last quarter. 19.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $22.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average is $16.68. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.60 and a beta of 1.84. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $24.28.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.74 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Robinhood Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Recommended Stories

