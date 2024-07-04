Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning trimmed its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Roku were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,386,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Roku by 34.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,543,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,516,000 after acquiring an additional 653,940 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,856,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,853,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,533,000 after acquiring an additional 380,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Roku by 814.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 270,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,830,000 after acquiring an additional 241,255 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ROKU. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

Roku Stock Up 1.5 %

ROKU opened at $62.29 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.77.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $673,973.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,108,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $37,622.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,630.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $673,973.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,998.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,691 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,455 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

