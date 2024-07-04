Sameer K. Gandhi Sells 15,000 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total transaction of $5,703,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 824,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,382,009.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $387.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $94.22 billion, a PE ratio of 730.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $345.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.37 and a 1 year high of $394.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $432.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. FBN Securities upgraded shares of CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.35.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

