Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $726,675.04 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Dominic Phillips sold 21,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $726,675.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,010,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,775,420.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Samsara alerts:

Dominic Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Dominic Phillips sold 21,053 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $641,905.97.

Samsara Stock Performance

Samsara stock opened at $35.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.15 and a 200-day moving average of $34.27. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $42.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $280.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.51 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.66% and a negative net margin of 27.14%. Analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Samsara by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Samsara by 33.6% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IOT

About Samsara

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.